 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Australian Players Are Scared To Sledge Because Of IPL Contracts: Virender Sehwag

Updated: 04 October 2017 07:13 IST

Sehwag said that Australian players are more concerned about bagging lucrative IPL deals during next year's auction, which prevented them from sledging their Indian counterparts during the recently concluded series that hosts won 4-1.

Australian Players Are Scared To Sledge Because Of IPL Contracts: Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag said that Australian players are more concerned about bagging lucrative IPL deals. © AFP

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday said that Australian players are more concerned about bagging lucrative IPL deals during next year's auction, which prevented them from sledging their Indian counterparts during the recently concluded series that hosts won 4-1. "They (Australian players) are scared because of the next year's mega IPL auctions. If they had sledged the Indian players in the ODI series, then the Indian franchise owners might think before bidding high for the Australian players.

This can also be a reason for them not to get involved in sledging with their Indian counterparts," Sehwag told India TV.

Sehwag also observed that Australian team is overtly dependant on Steve Smith and David Warner, which has also put them under pressure.

"I think the Australian team was playing under pressure because they don't have all the great players now. Their team was dependent on two or three players - David Warner, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag said that Australian players are more concerned about IPL
  • India won the ODI series 4-1 vs Australia
  • Sehwag also observed that Australian team is overly dependent on Smith
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'
Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'
Sourav Ganguly's Sacrifice Made MS Dhoni The Cricketer He Is Today: Virender Sehwag
Sourav Ganguly's Sacrifice Made MS Dhoni The Cricketer He Is Today: Virender Sehwag
On Zaheer Khan's Birthday, A Hilarious Reminder From Virender Sehwag
On Zaheer Khan's Birthday, A Hilarious Reminder From Virender Sehwag
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.