With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in India, the Australian Cricket Media Association has come forward to help the country fight the pandemic. They have made a donation of $4,200 to help India battle it out against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, journalist Ben Horne wrote: "The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation. Please support in any way you can."

The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation https://t.co/XK7VHCy7EL Please support in any way you can - Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) April 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran also announced he has decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight the pandemic.

"Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation. #PrayForIndia," Pooran tweeted.

Punjab Kings also took to Twitter to announce that they have pledged funds towards providing oxygen concentrators across the country.

"To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona".

This comes after Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals made contributions to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Australia cricket Pat Cummins and former Australia pacer turned commentator Brett Lee has also made contributions along with legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a tweet, Tendulkar said: "The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion."

Promoted

"A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country. I have helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India," he tweeted.

"Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic."