Australian Batsman's Comical Hit-Wicket Dismissal Leaves Fans In A Tizzy. Watch Video

Hit-wicket dismissals are not new to the game of cricket. Many a times, a batsman knocks off the bails with his bat, foot, or even headgear while trying playing and has to depart. However, what happened with Australian batsman Jake Weatherald during a practice match can be counted as one of the most bizarre dismissals in cricket. During the match between NPS and Victoria, Weatherald went for the front-foot drive only to edge the ball back to his pads but what transpired then left the batsman embarrassed. The left-handed batsman could not keep a grip on his bat as it slipped out of his hand, flew above his head and landed on top of the leg stump, knocking the bails off.

In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, Weatherald could be seen standing in disbelief after the comical dismissal.

Oh dear... Have a look at Jake Weatherald's bizarre dismissal in yesterday's practice match between the NPS and Victoria pic.twitter.com/9SujCT64gz — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 4, 2018

The dismissal left cricket fans in tizzy.

You won't see that very often! @prlloyd63 — Tim (@Wright11Tim) September 4, 2018

Not the 1st and won't be the last ... still an embarrassing way to get out though — Mitchell Ryan (@MitcheffectRyan) September 4, 2018

Now THAT'S one he won't forget....... unfortunately nor will anyone else ! — Joanna Smith (@JoannaS85980970) September 4, 2018

Well, that's new — paul h (@biggrizzly2521) September 4, 2018

Replying to the tweet, the official handle of NSW Cricket Club also uploaded a video of another batsman who could have also been dismissed in the same manner.

Same venue no more than a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/Yvlp0mmPzZ — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) September 4, 2018

A few days back, former Australian captain Steve Smith also got out via a hit-wicket dismissal. Smith clubbed the ball towards long-on but in his follow through the bat went on to hit the stumps.

RT ESPNcricinfo: Hit wicket and caught off the same delivery!



Steven Smith's bizarre dismissal https://t.co/pxpeLbiQrD #CPL18 pic.twitter.com/gtbN9FcrR1 — Khuram Waqas (@khuramwaqas) August 24, 2018

This is not the first time that Jake Weatherald is in the news. Earlier this year in January, during an Adelaide Strikes and Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match, Weatherald orchestrated a brilliant piece of teamwork with Ben Laughlin that was described as "the best catch you'll ever see" by Michael Slater in commentary.

Laughlin raced towards the boundary rope to complete the catch. Laughlin, who was the on verge of crossing the boundary line, whipped the ball backwards as he dived across the rope. Weatherald showed great match awareness to get into a position to complete the catch. Weatherlald had to cover a considerable distance to get his hands on the ball and produce a splendid bit of teamwork.