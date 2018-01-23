Big Bash League: Watch 2 Fielders Team Up To Take The "Best Catch You'll Ever See"
The match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League witnessed a unique piece of fielding that got the crowd on its feet. In what was described as "the best catch you'll ever see" by Michael Slater in commentary. Melbourne's West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo lofted leg-spinner Rashid Khan over cover. Ben Laughlin raced towards the boundary rope to and completed the catch. Laughlin, who was the on verge of crossing the boundary line, whipped the ball backwards as he dived across the rope. Jake Weatherald showed great match awareness to get into a position to complete the catch. Weatherald has a cover a considerable distance to get his hands on the ball and produce a splendid bit of teamwork.
Ridiculous! ?? #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/QY4YN6zFGg— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 22, 2018
Cricket fans on social media were quite impressed with that effort from Laughlin and Weatherald.
How sick is this catch!!!!! ??????????— Grit Sports (@Grit_Sports) January 22, 2018
Awesome ?? one of the best catches of all times— Naveed Ansari (@Ansari_Naveed15) January 22, 2018
See this! Incredible catch indeed!???— VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) January 23, 2018
I never seen this type of catch.— imdevansh_22 (@DevanshuDev8) January 22, 2018
"I just ran at him because I thought he caught the catch but he made it a bit harder for himself for taking a few more steps," Weatherald said describing the catch.
Aided by the spectacular effort in the field, Adelaide restricted Melbourne to 147/7 to register a 26-run win.
Batting first, Travis Head (58) and Colin Ingram's (68) fifties helped Adeliade post 173/5 in 20 overs.
Melbourne's batsman failed to build partnerships during the run chase with Brad Hodg top scoring with a 30-run knock. Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake and Laughlin picked up two wickets each for Adelaide.