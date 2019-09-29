Chamari Athapaththu made two records on Sunday as she became the first Sri Lankan woman to score a hundred in T20 Internationals and the only women's team captain to reach the triple figures during a chase. Despite Chamari Athapaththu's record-breaking century, Sri Lanka women suffered a 41-run loss to Australia women in the first T20I of the three-match series at the North Sydney Oval. However, her clean hitting and impressive stroke-making left the Sydney crowd in amazement. Opener Chamari Athapaththu scored 113 runs off 66 balls, including 12 boundaries and six sixes.

"Such clean hitting from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. She'll be back in action and searching for victory tomorrow night at North Sydney Oval," cricket.com.au captioned a video on Twitter.

Such clean hitting from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. She'll be back in action and searching for victory tomorrow night at North Sydney Oval #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/TvGgLwVx59 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

Cricket Australia had earlier tweeted a video of one of Chamari Athapaththu's roof-hitting sixes, saying: "It's on the roof! This is some display of batting from Chamari Athapaththu."

FOLLOW: https://t.co/10xVUDPHiI #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/Ix2kZaY8O7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

Sri Lanka women and Australia women will now face off in the second T20I at the same venue on Monday.

Incidentally, Chamari Athapaththu created a record that Nepal's Paras Khadka had made in men's T20 International cricket a day earlier.

On Saturday, Nepal captain Paras Khadka became the only international skipper to score a century while chasing in a T20I match.

Khadka scored an unbeaten knock of 106 runs to help Nepal chase down a 152-run target with four overs to spare in a T20I tri-series match against Singapore on Saturday.

Khadka smashed seven boundaries and nine sixes in his 52-ball knock at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.