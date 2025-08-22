AUS vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI: South Africa look to clinch the series as they take on Australia in the second T20I of their three-match series in Mackay. The Proteas, who are chasing their fifth straight series win over their opponents, thrashed the hosts by 98 runs in the series-opener at Cairns on Tuesday. Mitchell Marsh's Australia are on a six-game losing streak, and a defeat at the Great Barrier Reef Arena would hand them their sixth straight series loss against the Proteas. Australia will be desperate for their batting to click as they have been bowled out for under 200 in six of their last 10 completed ODIs. (Live Scorecard)