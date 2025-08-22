Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa Live Score Updates 2nd ODI
AUS vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI: South Africa look to clinch the series as they take on Australia in Mackay.
Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard 2nd ODI© AFP
AUS vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI: South Africa look to clinch the series as they take on Australia in the second T20I of their three-match series in Mackay. The Proteas, who are chasing their fifth straight series win over their opponents, thrashed the hosts by 98 runs in the series-opener at Cairns on Tuesday. Mitchell Marsh's Australia are on a six-game losing streak, and a defeat at the Great Barrier Reef Arena would hand them their sixth straight series loss against the Proteas. Australia will be desperate for their batting to click as they have been bowled out for under 200 in six of their last 10 completed ODIs. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Live Updates
The Proteas were in absolute control throughout the first ODI, with their spinners playing a starring role. Keshav Maharaj's five-wicket haul was the highlight of the match, while Prenelan Subrayen also chipped in with a crucial wicket. With the bat, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton gave South Africa a solid start, and Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke also scored crucial half-centuries. South Africa's bowlers were ruthless in dismissing Australia for a low score, and they'll look to carry this momentum into the second ODI. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
The Australians had a tough time in the first ODI, getting bowled out for 198, losing the contest by 98 runs. Despite a solid start from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, who put on a 60-run opening stand, the Aussies struggled to build momentum. To keep the series alive, they'll need to improve their batting depth and find ways to counter South Africa's potent spin attack, which was led masterfully by Keshav Maharaj's five-wicket haul. The Aussies will also need to tighten up their bowling to restrict the Proteas' scoring.
A warm welcome to all cricket fans tuning in to the second ODI between South Africa and Australia! The action shifts to the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay as South Africa looks to seal the series with a game to spare. After a thrilling first match, the stage is set for another exciting encounter between these two talented teams.
... MATCHDAY ...
The ODI series between Australia and South Africa has started with a bang, and now all eyes shift to Mackay for the 2nd ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. After Australia edged the T20I leg 2-1, many thought they would carry that confidence into the ODIs. But it was South Africa who stormed back, winning the opening game in Cairns by 98 runs. That victory has not only given them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series but also a huge morale boost in their transition phase. For Australia, the challenge is simple - can they bounce back quickly and level things, or will South Africa seal the series with a game to spare? The matches between these two sides have always been tight, but this time the visitors have struck the first blow. So, how did South Africa pull it off? The answer lies in their balance and the pitch, which provided assistance for the spinners. Their top order fired with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke all scoring fifties, before Wiaan Mulder’s late cameo pushed them close to 300. With the ball, it was the spin web of Keshav Maharaj that broke Australia’s back. His five-wicket haul turned a strong Aussie start of 60/0 into a collapse at 89/6. Add Nandre Burger’s pace and Lungi Ngidi’s finishing strikes, and it was the perfect performance. The big question now is whether they can repeat it without Kagiso Rabada? The spearhead has been ruled out with an ankle injury, but South Africa have depth. Burger looks fiery, Maharaj is in dream form, and they’ve added Kwena Maphaka, the young quick who impressed in the T20Is. Momentum is with the Proteas, and they’ll want to ride it all the way to a series win. For Australia, it was a story of promise gone wrong. Mitchell Marsh played a captain’s knock of 88, but he was left stranded as wickets kept tumbling around him. Their batting collapse against spin will be the biggest concern, where Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Aaron Hardie all fell cheaply, exposing a lack of composure in the middle overs. Yes, their bowlers had some bright spots with Josh Hazlewood keeping it tight and Travis Head surprisingly bagging four wickets, but they also leaked runs in patches. So, what needs to change? Australia will look for more responsibility from their middle order and better shot selection against spin. They may also consider a shuffle in their XI to add more stability. The Aussies rarely stay down for long, but they will need to prove it in Mackay. And what is there more? The surface in Mackay usually offers some bounce early on but slows down as the match goes along, making spinners and cutters dangerous, just like in Cairns. That means Powerplay runs could be gold dust. South Africa enter with confidence and recent form, but can they really topple Australia in back-to-back ODIs on their own turf? Australia, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back because it is a do-or-die clash for them, and a series loss at home would sting. So, will it be Marsh leading a revival, or Maharaj spinning another web? Mackay has the answers, and fans are set for a gripping second chapter of this ODI battle!