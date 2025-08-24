Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: With the fate of the series already sealed, South Africa look to complete a clean sweep over the mighty Australians in the 3rd and final ODI of the assignment. There's been a big difference between the two sides since the start, with the Proteas securing a 98 and 84-run victory respectively in the first two matches. Australia need to pull up their socks and put on a much-improved show in the final match of the series in order to avoid embarrassment. South Africa, in their cricketing history, have never managed to clean sweep Australia in their own home. The match today offers a unique opportunity to do so.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI take place?

The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday, August 24.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI be held?

The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI will be held at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI start?

The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will be held at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI?

The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI?

The Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.