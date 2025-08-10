Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: Two of the biggest powerhouses in international cricket -- Australia and South Africa -- square off in the first T20I of the 3-mach series at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. With Aiden Markram leading the side, South Africa look to test themselves against an Australian side that has some of the finest players in the world. With an eye on the T20 World Cup next year, the Proteas have some fine youngsters like Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch to test. For Australia, there's no Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in a side that also features youngsters like Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis, looking to cement their places in the team.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I take place?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I will take place from Wednesday, August 10.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I be held?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I start?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I will start at 2:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the the JioHotstar app and website.

