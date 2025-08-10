Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: Tim David Hits 50, 6-Down Australia Back On Track vs SA
Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Updates: South Africa bowlers are having a memorable outing as they are not letting Australia breathe even for a second. The Proteas have got their sixth wicket which came after Senuran Muthusamy dismissed Glenn Maxwell for 1. Currently, Tim David and Ben Dwarishius are standing unbeaten at the crease as six-down Australia look for a stable partnership. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Ahead of the match, skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed that he will take the mantle to open Australia's batting order and will form a formidable pair with Travis Head. (Live Scorecard)
AUS vs SA, 1st T20I, Live Updates
2 runs.
Bowls it back of a length and angles it across off, Ben Dwarshuis chops it down through the third region and picks up a single.
FOUR! 50 FOR DAVID IN 29 BALLS! Boy, this came out of nowhere. Amidst the cluster of wickets, someone has eventually got to a half century.
2 runs.
SIX! THRASH! A short ball, down the leg side, Tim David swivels, gets on top of the bounce and pulls it over deep backward square leg for half a dozen! And a bloke in the crowd takes a one-handed stinger! Blimey!
1 run.
Slower ball, short of a length, around off, David looks to pull but is early into the shot. Miscues it to Kagiso Rabada at deep mid-wicket, on the bounce. Takes the single.
Slower ball, on a length, around middle, coming in, Tim David looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads.
Around off, pushed to cover for a run. After going for a six on the first ball, that's a sensational comeback.
Short and wide outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
On middle, punched down to long on for a run.
Down the leg side, nudged to the leg side.
Around middle and leg, defended.
SIX! THRASH! That's the power of David. Full and wide outside off, Tim David reaches out and blasts it over cover for half a dozen!
Around off, punched towards cover. 11 from the over.
FIVE WIDES! A rare bonus for Australia. Linde fires it down the leg side and Dwarshius lets it go. But the keeper, Ryan Rickelton, is blinded and dives but is late and the ball goes through, to the fine leg fence!
FOUR! TAKE THAT! Fractionally short, around middle, Ben Dwarshuis rocks back and heaves it over mid-wicket, beating deep square leg to his right.
Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
Fuller, around leg stump, Tim David looks to defend but the ball pitches and turns away, squaring him up and hitting him on the pads. Linde appeals for LBW but that pitched outside leg.
A short ball, outside off, cut through point for a single.