Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Updates: South Africa bowlers are having a memorable outing as they are not letting Australia breathe even for a second. The Proteas have got their sixth wicket which came after Senuran Muthusamy dismissed Glenn Maxwell for 1. Currently, Tim David and Ben Dwarishius are standing unbeaten at the crease as six-down Australia look for a stable partnership. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Ahead of the match, skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed that he will take the mantle to open Australia's batting order and will form a formidable pair with Travis Head. (Live Scorecard)