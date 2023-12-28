Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put Australia in the driving seat of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia are in a great position.© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put Australia in the driving seat of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday to leave Pakistan tottering at 194-6, still 124 runs behind on day two. At stumps, Mohammad Rizwan was on 29 and Aamer Jamal not out two after Cummins took the crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique (62) and Babar Azam (one), then Agha Salman (five). Lyon chipped in by removing Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Shan Masood (54), while Josh Hazlewood bowled Saud Shakeel for nine as Pakistan's dream of a first Test win in Australia since 1995 faded. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023, Dec 26, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
318
PAK
194/6 (55.0)
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.53
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
29* (34)
Aamer Jamal
2 (26)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
50/0 (13)
Nathan Lyon
48/2 (13)
Things got entertaining when the skipper walked to the crease as he showed intent in his batting. He put off Lyon and the other bowlers and suddenly Pakistan looked fully comfortable and all set to build a big stand. While the visitors skipper flourished, Pat Cummins found the magic as he got the all-set Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam back-to-back which pushed Pakistan on the back foot. Right then, Pakistan are in a bit of trouble. Mohammad Rizwan is the last known batter but if he can add around 100 runs with the tail, things could get interesting. Join us back at 4.30 am IST (11 pm GMT). Till then, cheers!
A wonderful, wonderful end to an eventful day's play. The day started with Australia batters in pole position and with 7 wickets in hand but Pakistan bowlers had their tails up as they made most of the swing available and took wickets inside a session. Mitchell Marsh's valuable runs helped Australia get over 300. In reply, the Aussie bowlers bowled well, they too made the most of the conditions but somehow, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique survived the first hour of the second session.
On a length and on middle and leg. Jamal fails to defend and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but not a strong one. Not a single yorker from Starc though. That will be STUMPS.
Jamal survives! On a length and on middle, defended out. Can he survive the final ball?
Length and angling on middle, Jamal blocks it out.
BEATEN! On a length and slanting just outside off. Jamal tries to defend but does so inside the line.
Outside off, this is guided to third man for a single. Mitchell Starc has to bring his yorkers in now.
FIVE WIDES! Mitchell Starc trying too much here. A short ball which sails down the leg side, the keeper dives but to no avail and it goes to the fence.
A length ball on off, Rizwan makes a solid block.
Tossed up on off. Jamal defends it out.