Already depleted Australia lost Ashton Agar after the spinner tested positive Tuesday for Covid-19, hours ahead of the start of a three-match one-day international series against Pakistan in Lahore. Australia now have just 13 fit players from the original squad of 16 and another illness or injury would make it difficult for them to continue. "Team physiotherapist Brendon Wilson also tested positive," a statement from Cricket Australia said, ruling him and Agar out of the series.

Reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis tested positive on Monday, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has injured his hip and is also unavailable for the first match.

The West Indies were forced to cancel a series in Pakistan in December following an outbreak of Covid among the team after they arrived.

Promoted

The Australians, on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, are also scheduled to play one Twenty20 international in Lahore.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)