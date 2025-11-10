India batter Jemimah Rodrigues left everyone entertained with her hilarious response when asked how the team welcomed her after joining the Brisbane Heat squad for the Women's Big Bash League. Jemimah played an instrumental role in India's maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup triumph. In the semi-final against Australia, the 25-year-old batter produced an unbeaten knock of 127 runs, guiding her side to victory in a massive run chase of 339. Later, in the final, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their first-ever World Cup title.

After flying to Australia to join the Brisbane Heat, Jemimah was asked about her journey, and she gave a brilliant reply. She said, "I was not sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border to come here after the semi-final, but honestly, everyone's been so warm and welcoming. Everyone is just so happy in general because of the growth women's cricket has seen after that win. We know it's going to change massively, not just in India but all over the world."

As Jemimah's comment went viral, Australia batter Beth Mooney also responded with humor. During the WBBL match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Mooney was speaking to commentators through the stump mic and jokingly said she feared Australia might not let them back in after losing the World Cup semi-final.

"We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren't going to let her into the country because they beat us, but I actually thought they weren't going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully, immigration let me in," said Mooney.

It is worth noting that Australia were on a 16-match winning streak in the Women's World Cup. However, that streak came to an end after Harmanpreet Kaur and her team thrashed them in the semi-final.