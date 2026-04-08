Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner has taken a jibe at the organisers over the scheduling of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). With four wins in five matches, the Turner-led Sultans currently sit top of the PSL 2026 points table. Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, just a day before easing past Rawalpindi Pindiz at the same venue. Speaking after the match against the Gladiators on Sunday, Turner criticised the PSL scheduling and noted how little room there is for recovery.

"Might go and find somewhere to get a blanket and a pillow and sleep here - very short turnaround," Turner said during the post-match presentation.

Despite the quick turnaround, Turner praised his team's efforts, adding that they were well-balanced across all departments in their victory over Quetta Gladiators.

"Slightly different conditions than the last two games. We did well in all three facets, which is satisfying. I was probably going to bowl the first over, but we expected two left-handers at the top. Fair play to them - they changed that," he added.

Turner also reflected on his side's performance to date, noting that while the dressing room mood is excellent, he maintained that the Sultans are yet to peak or deliver a "perfect win."

"We are having fun, a lot of smiles in our dressing room. Whilst we strive for a perfect game, we know there is a little bit we can improve. They were really tough wickets to bowl; first half done, important to take learnings forward. We have the luxury of bowling options and we want to have a wrist spinner in our ranks; conditions will dictate, might not bowl them as much... we know they are match-winners and they are going to be an important part going forward," said Turner.

Multan Sultans now have a week to recover before their next match, which will be played against Peshawar Zalmi next Monday, April 13.

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