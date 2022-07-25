Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon got married on Sunday to his longtime girlfriend Emma McCarthy. After getting hitched, Lyon shared a photo with his wife on Instagram, prompting congratulatory messages from Sean Abbott, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Siddle and Josh Inglish in the comments below. Lyon was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

Lyon shared a photo with his wife Emma on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Mr and Mrs."

In the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, Lyon returned with 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first Test.

In the first Test, he returned with a total of nine wickets.

Overall, the spinner has scalped 438 wickets in the longest format of the game in 110 matches.

It was in December last year when Lyon completed 400 wickets in the longest format, and he had achieved the feat during the Ashes, making the feat all the more memorable.

Promoted

He has 20 five-wicket hauls to his name in Test cricket. Lyon has also played 29 ODIs for Australia, taking 29 wickets with his best figures being 4/44.

The off-spinner has also played 2 T20Is for Australia, taking just one wicket. He had last played a T20I against Pakistan in October 2018.