Australia Legend Shane Warne Blown Away By 6-Year-Old's Spinning Talent

Updated: 25 March 2018 18:10 IST

Warne, who can also be considered as the leggie who made leg-spin famous and desirable, is also the proud owner of the 'Ball of the Century'.

A video of a young kid copying Shane Warne's bowling action is doing the round on social media. © Twitter

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne is one of the most celebrated bowlers in modern-day cricket. Budding cricketers all over the world consider the 48-year-old to be the God of leg-spin. In a testament to Warne's popularity, a Twitter user recently uploaded a video of a young kid, who is seen copying the former bowler's action and consistently bowls different kinds of deliveries, showcasing his variations. The video is captioned as, "#ShaneWarne's replica in #Quetta....six year old #AliMekail plays cricket....and successfully copies #Shane Warne while bowling."

The Australian legend was quick to see the video and was thoroughly impressed.

"Absolutely fantastic, blown away on how good the ball comes out of your hand, especially at the age of only 6 - well done and keep up the great work. One tip - get that bowling arm a little higher !", Warne replied.

Warne, who made his Test debut in 1992 against India, has 708 wickets to his name from 145 matches. He claimed 10 ten-wicket hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls throughout his Test career.

The 'Ball of the Century', also known as the 'Gatting Ball', took place at Old Trafford, Manchester during the first Ashes Test in 1993. The delivery drifted away from the batsman and pitched outside leg-stump only to spin back in and hit the off-stump.

Recalling how he bowled the mesmerising delivery, Warne had said, "The ball of the century was a fluke. It really was. I never did it again in the first ball of any time."

Topics : Shane Warne Cricket
Highlights
  • Warne was impressed by the young kid's action
  • Warne has claimed 10 ten-wicket hauls in his Test career
  • Warne is also the proud owner of the 'Ball of the Century'
