Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma continued his fine run in T20s this year, becoming the first-ever batter from his country to touch the 100-six milestone in T20s in a calendar year. The young left-handed Punjab opener continued to dominate the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament, scoring yet another half-century, with 62 runs in just 34 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 182.35. This year in T20s, Abhishek has scored 1,499 runs at an average of 42.82, with a strike rate of 204.22, with three centuries and nine fifties and a best score of 148, which came during the ongoing SMAT only.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, Abhishek has so far made 304 runs at an average of 50.66, with a strike rate of almost 250, including a century and two fifties. He is the second-highest run-getter for the tournament.

Coming to their match, Punjab was put to bowl first by Services. A 106-run stand between Prabhsimran Singh (50 in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Abhishek Sharma kickstarted things for Punjab.

Anmolpreet Singh (34 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) and Naman Dhir (54 in 22 balls, with two fours and six sixes) played blistering knocks, taking Punjab to 233/6 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Tiwari and Vikas Gaur took two wickets each for Services.

Punjab is in the fourth spot in Group C with three wins and two losses.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)