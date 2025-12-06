Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around South Africa after Prasidh Krishna's devastating spell as India fought back gallantly in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. South Africa looked set for a big total after Quinton de Kock struck his 23rd hundred in the series-deciding clash, but the Indian bowlers had other ideas. Kuldeep's four victims included Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Lungi Ngidi. The left-arm wrist spinner could be seen appealing excessively after his first couple of wickets and asking for DRS whenever there was an edge or the ball hit the batters' pads. Rohit Sharma indulged in banter with him, often dismissing the DRS appeals.

Seeing, Kuldeep's excessive appeal for DRS, even Virat Kohli stop laughing. Captain KL Rahul also could be seen sending him back.

This is pure gold



Kuldeep Yadav was trying so hard to convince KL Rahul to take the review but he scolded him and sent him back both times pic.twitter.com/7GLhtw62yP — Kusha Sharma  (@Kushacritic) December 6, 2025

Later, Kuldeep admitted he is bad with DRS. "Obviously, with DRS, I am someone who is very bad. And he (Rohit) keeps pulling my legs. Whenever I hit the pads, I feel there is a wicket," Kuldeep said in the mid-innings break.

You need to have those people around to guide you to calm down



Hear from Kuldeep Yadav as he talks about his fun on-field banter with Rohit Sharma during DRS calls #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 | @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/D8QcXOd9C2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025

India won the toss after losing it 20 times in a row and had little hesitation in inserting the Proteas into bat-a clear indication of the dew factor dominating their thought process.

After Arshdeep Singh sent back Ryan Rickelton early, De Kock (106, 89b, 8x4, 6x6) struck his seventh century against India and put on 113 runs off 124 balls with skipper Temba Bavuma (48, 67b) as the visitors moved to a healthy position.

De Kock was severe on Prasidh (4/66), who erred on length continuously in his first spell (2-0-27-0). The left-hander biffed the pacer for 6, 6, 4 in his second over to milk 18 runs.

The 32-year-old quickly pounced on anything short, and pacers Prasidh and Harshit offered him plenty in his pet areas.

Bavuma was more sedate, making runs through typical dabs and jabs, occasionally unfurling a drive of elan.

De Kock moved to fifty in 42 balls and never let the tempo drop, reaching his hundred in 79 balls.

India found temporary relief when Ravindra Jadeja induced a false slash from Bavuma, who was caught by Virat Kohli at point.

The tourists got another move on through a 54-run partnership between De Kock and Matthew Breetzke for the third wicket, and at 168 for two in 28 overs they were in a good position to press on.

But Breetzke's punishment of part-time spinner Tilak Varma forced a rethink in the Indian camp, as skipper KL Rahul brought back Prasidh for a second spell.

What a masterstroke it turned out to be! The Karnataka pacer broke the back of South Africa's top and middle order in an exceptional second spell (4-0-11-3).

Breetzke was the first man to go, trapped plumb in front with a straight one, and four balls later Aiden Markram uppishly chipped a fuller delivery to Kohli at short cover.

Prasidh soon castled De Kock, whose ugly cross-batted swipe failed to connect with a full-length delivery from the pacer.

All of a sudden, SA found themselves at a shaky 199 for five, losing three wickets in the space of three overs.

Once Prasidh was done with the top and middle order, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (4/41) took over and mopped up the tail as SA fell short of even a par total on this track.