Australia star Steve Smith slammed a record fourth century in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday, surpassing David Warner and Ben McDermott on the all-time list. The veteran batter achieved this milestone during the Sydney Sixers' clash against local rivals the Sydney Thunder. Smith slammed a 41-ball century, including 32 runs off Ryan Hadley in the 12th over, making it the most expensive over in the history of the tournament. Having retired from T20 Internationals in 2024, Smith also went unsold during the IPL auction in December 2025 (for the 2026 season). He had entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Prior to the clash, Smith was tied on three centuries with McDermott. Sydney Thunder captain Warner had also scored his third BBL century in the first innings to join them at the top. However, Smith anchored the Sixers' 190-run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a century, taking a clear lead at the top of the pile.

Smith has scored 1,318 runs in 36 matches and 35 innings for the Sixers at an average of 48.81 and a strike rate of almost 151, four centuries and eight fifties. He has been representing the Sixers since 2011.

Five days back, Smith had returned to BBL, scoring 19* in a no result against Hobart Hurricanes.

Coming to the match, the Sydney Sixers elected to field first. Thunder skipper David Warner (110* in 65 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) continued to light up the competition, joining the '10 centuries club in T20s', featuring Pakistan's Babar Azam (11) and West Indies icon Chris Gayle (22). He also became the fourth T20 player to reach 14,000 run landmark, making a large chunk of his side's 189/6 in 20 overs.

During the chase, a 141-run opening stand between Smith and Babar Azam (47 in 39 balls, with seven fours) killed the game in 12 overs, with Lachlan Shaw (13*) and Jack Edwards (17*) taking Sixers to five wicket win in 17.2 overs.

Sydney Sixers are at fourth spot with five wins, three losses and a no result and have 11 points.

