Australian cricket team batter Usman Khawaja refused to speak to radio broadcaster SEN after Day 1 of the first Test match against Bridgetown. Khawaja reportedly took the decision in response to SEN sacking cricket journalist Peter Lalor earlier this year over his pro-Palestinian social media posts. Khawaja was a supporter of Lalor after he was let go by SEN during the Test series between Australia and Sri Lanka. "Standing up for the people of Gaza is not antisemitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia, but everything to do with the Israeli government and their deplorable actions," Khawaja wrote on Instagram.

In response to Khawaja's gesture, Lalor called him a 'man of principle'.

"Usman is a man of principle whose support I valued greatly when I was dismissed and whose ongoing support I appreciate," he said on Cricket Et Al podcast.

Previously, Khawaja was banned from displaying the message "All lives are equal" and "Freedom is a human right" on his shoes during a Test against Pakistan in 2023. Instead, he wore a black armband.

Coming to the match, West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales termed his five-wicket haul against Australia on the opening day of the first Test in Barbados as his best effort yet in Test cricket.

Seales and fellow pacer Shamar Joseph ripped through the Australian batting order to dismiss the tourists for just 180, before the Aussies fought back to have the hosts reeling at 57/4 at stumps on Day 1 at Kensington Oval.

It was the third time in his short international career that Seales has registered a five-wicket haul and the 23-year-old said it was his favourite one yet because he didn't feel like he was in full control of what he wanted to do.

"This is probably my best five-wicket haul because it wasn't my best day and I didn't feel at my best any time throughout the day. There were times I felt good, but throughout spells I didn't feel like I was in full control of what I wanted to do or was executing or nailing my lengths and lines as consistently as I wanted, so this one is probably my most special one," Seales was quoted by ICC.