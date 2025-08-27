India's batting stalwart, Shreyas Iyer, couldn't find a spot on the team's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Despite being one of the top-scoring batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the Punjab Kings, Iyer had no place in India's 15-member Asia Cup roster, or even the 5-member reserve list. Iyer's snub still hasn't been digested by many pundits, but an astrologer has predicted that the next couple of years will be extremely powerful for Iyer.

In a chat with the Times of India, scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo claimed that Iyer will make a comeback to India's T20I team and will probably feature in the T20 World Cup next year too.

"He has a phenomenal chart. He was born in the year 1994. He has planet Pluto in an exalted position-very powerful. He has Neptune in the deepest exaltation and he has three asteroids in very strong positions-planet X, planet Z, and Chiron. His chart is so powerful that he has the capacity to lead the country in one of the formats."

"Shreyas, if he was in the tournament, he would have done very well. His horoscope is so powerful that he has to force his way into a major tournament like the T20 World Cup. He would be available when it really matters the most and that is for the T20 World Cup in 2026," Lobo explained.

The astrologer even claimed that Iyer has dominant 'leadership' traits that could see him play a 'bigger role' in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Shreyas' planets are extremely powerful in 2027. He is going to be a part of the squad. You never know, hopefully, he has a bigger role to play. If he is a part of the squad for the 50-over World Cup, then India definitely has a stronger squad."

Iyer was arguably India's finest batter in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, playing an influential role in the middle order. Yet, the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, preferred to go with the likes of Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube for the Asia Cup.

It has also been reported that the BCCI is seeing Shreyas Iyer as Rohit Sharma's replacement to lead the team in the ODI format. However, an official statement on the matter is yet to be released.