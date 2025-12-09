A few days back a call from none other than Prime minister Narendra Modi had left Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma almost clueless, when the prime minister asked the chief minister about Simu Das, but Assam CM had not idea about Simu. Later, he inquired at PMO office to know about Simu. Meet India's blind cricket star Simu Das, who hails from a very poor family of Nagaon distirct of Assam. Simu was the part of Indian blind women's cricket team that made the nation proud by winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

Despite being blind, her love and dedication for cricket has inspired everyone and her journey from Nagaon to New Delhi and from New Delhi to becoming world champions in blind cricket is amzaing and speaks of her never say die attitude.

"Last week, I got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 5.30 am and he asked me have I met Simu. I got nervous and told him I am Himanta speaking. He told me I am speaking with you. You meet Simu and she has some problem, you address her problem. I got confused and thinking who is Simu, what the problem. I directly cal to PMO office I know about Simu. They told me that Simu is from Assam and she is the part of blind Women's T20 World Cup champion team India," CM Sarma said recently in a public event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met the Women's Blind Cricket Team which won the T20 World Cup. The team presented Prime Minister Modi with an autographed bat. The Women's Blind Cricket Team had defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final in Colombo.

Assam's Simu, who played an innings of 86 runs and picked up a vital wicket in the final against Nepal, was adjudged Player of the Match, making her name squarely among India's most promising sporting stars and even PM Modi recognises her.

"I am the chief minister of Assam but I don't know about Simu. Finally, I met Simu Das and asked her why you din't tell me before going to play. She told me she enjoy playing cricket and in class 8, she went to Delhi to play cricket,", Assam CM further added.

Simu was born completely blind and grew up in extreme hardship. With no permanent home and constant financial instability, Simu also carries the responsibility of a brother who is both blind and deaf

Through sheer determination, Simu continued her education and found hope through cricket. Identified and trained by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, she honed her skills and earned a spot on the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team, transforming her life story into one of strength, discipline and national pride.



Recognizing her achievements, the Chief Minister presented her with a ₹10 lakh cheque to further support her sporting career, calling her a shining example of resilience and excellence for the youth of Assam.

"Today is the most emotional day of my life. I come from a family that has struggled for everything. There were times when I felt my dreams were too big for someone like me. But the announcement of a government job and this honour from our Hon'ble Chief Minister have given me a new life and a new identity," Simu Das said.

Behind Simu's success there is an unsung hero- her mother - Anju Das. Anju is a daily wager, who single-handedly brought up two differently-abled daughters.

"When one has no one of their own, they have to make everyone theirs. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Initially, I faced difficulties communicating in Hindi after coming to Delhi, but with determination and self-belief, success is achievable." Simu added.