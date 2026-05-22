Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has shared another harrowing ordeal from his time as a commentator, just weeks after retiring from the role due to alleged "colour discrimination". In a shocking revelation posted to social media on Thursday, Sivaramakrishnan lamented the mistreatment he faced despite his deep commitment to the job. He claimed that the then BCCI Director of Broadcasting forced him to work right after the death of his elder brother, requiring him to be on air and commentating on a match just hours after the cremation.

"My elder brother passed away a few years earlier. We finished cremation in the evening, minutes after that, The Director Broadcasting of BCCI called me and said, 'now that the cremation is over, can you take a flight the next morning to commentate on Ind v Aus Test in Mohali?'. I went," Sivaramakrishnan wrote on his official X account.

My Elder brother passed away a few years earlier. We finished Cremation in the evening ,minutes after that,The Director Broadcasting of BCCI called me and said now that the cremation is over, can you take a flight the next morning to commentate on Ind v Aus Test in Mohali,I went — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) May 21, 2026

I sacrificed the mourning and went, my mother passed away when i was doing commentary in Pune. Having done all that, I was subject to whatever I went through — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) May 21, 2026

"I sacrificed the mourning and went. My mother passed away when i was doing commentary in Pune. Having done all that, I was subject to whatever I went through," he wrote further.

In a subsequent post, Sivaramakrishnan revealed that the person in question was the reason that he had retired from BCCI commentary. However, he chose to not name the person.

The one who is now. The man because of whom I retired — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) May 21, 2026

In March, just days ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Sivaramakrishnan had announced his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel. He had cited "colour discrimination" as one of the reasons, claiming that he had been usurped by newcomers in the industry due to this.

Sivaramakrishnan was a leg-spinner during his playing days, representing India in nine Tests and 16 ODIs, taking 26 and 15 wickets respectively in the two formats.

Now 60, Sivaramakrishnan began his commentary career in the year 2000, and became a renowned voice within Indian cricket over the next two decades.

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