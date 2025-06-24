While there is a no clarity surrounding the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament, owing to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, a promo of the tournament recently went viral on social media. The Asia Cup, featuring T20I captains of India (Suryakumar Yadav, Sri Lanka (Charith Asalanka) and Bangladesh (Najmul Hossain Shanto), seemed to have appeared during the live coverage of the ongoing 1st Test between England and India in Leeds. For the unversed, the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in September and India has the hosting rights.

Reports had circulated that the BCCI might boycott the tournament, citing the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. Fans were quick to point out the same even though BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had quashed the rumours of India pulling out of the tournament.

But bcci Said they will boycott this tournament — Popa (@MagnesiumKohli) June 24, 2025

You said BCCI was going to boycott the Asia Cup, right? Then where did this news pop up from all of a sudden? — Dhonismm (@Dhoniismforlife) June 24, 2025

Is India taking part in the Asia Cup?



I thought India has severed all the ties with Pakistan after the Pehelgam terror attack? — Madhur Kapoor (@MadhurKapoor12) June 24, 2025

Ye to bol rahe the asia cup me india participate nahi karega ?? Ab kya hua — Himanshi Hemu (@HimanshiHemu1) June 24, 2025

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. More recently, a report claimed that the PCB is in talks with its Afghanistan counterpart to organise a tri-series in August involving hosts UAE in the event of the Asia Cup getting cancelled or postponed.

"With the Asia Cup now unlikely to be held in India as originally planned in September due to the simmering relations between Pakistan and India, the PCB is working on another tri-series proposal," a well-informed source in PCB said.

"The idea is that if the Asia Cup is moved to the UAE then Pakistan will play a tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE in Dubai in August replacing the Afghanistan tour to Pakistan," he explained.

He said the PCB has already been in talks with the two boards to organise the tri-series.

"If the Asia Cup is cancelled or postponed the PCB wants the Afghanistan and UAE teams to play the tri-series in Pakistan in August," the source disclosed.