The suspense surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 schedule has ended. The tournament will start from September 9, while the final will be played on September 28. The announcement came from Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. "I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket. Details scheduled will be out soon," Naqvi, who is also the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said in a social media post on Saturday (July 26).

Earlier, according to a report, the schedule will be released in a staggered manner. The Cricbuzz report said Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE are the likely hosts cities of the Asia Cup 2025. Though, India are the official designated hosts, the BCCI have agreed to host the continental event in a neutral venue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the designated host is working out on the final draft. Eight teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, UAE and Oman - will play the Asia Cup.

The report said India and Pakistan will most likely be in the same group. It means that there is a chance that there may be three India vs Pakistan contests - once in the league stage, then in the Super 4 round and then in the final too, provided both qualifies. The tournament will be played in a T20I format.