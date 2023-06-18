Australian all-rounder Cameron Green completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket on Saturday. Green accomplished this landmark during his side's first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham. In Australia's first innings, Green played a knock of 38 runs in 68 balls, which consisted of four boundaries and a six. He was clean-bowled by Moeen Ali. Ever since his Test debut in 2020, Green has played 22 Tests and has scored 1,010 runs in 31 innings at an average of 36.07. He has scored one century and six half-centuries. His best score is 114. He also has 26 wickets in the format, with the best figures of 5/27.

Green is most successful in Australian conditions, where he has scored 547 runs in 13 matches and 20 innings, with four half-centuries at an average of 32.17. His best score is 84.

Most of the all-rounder's runs have come against India. In 7 Tests against India, he has scored 402 runs at an average of 36.54. He has scored a hundred and fifty against the Asian giants, with the best score of 114.

Coming to the match, at the end of day two, Australia was 311/5, with Usman Khawaja (126* in 279 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Alex Carey (52* in 80 balls, seven fours and a six) unbeaten. They trail England by 82 runs.

Australia had started the day at 14/0, but lost quick wickets of David Warner (9), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Steve Smith (16), which reduced Australia to 67/3. An 81-run stand for the fourth wicket between Khawaja and Travis Head (50 in 63 balls, eight fours and a six) revived Australia's fortunes in the match.

Advertisement

A 72-run stand between Green and Khawaja and an ongoing 91-run stand between Khawaja and Carey has kept Australia in a solid position at the day's end.

England declared their first innings at 393/8 after electing to bat first. A century from Root (118* in 152 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), fifties from Jonny Bairstow (78 in 78 balls, with 12 fours) and Zak Crawley (61 in 73 balls, with seven fours) powered England to a huge score.

Nathan Lyon (4/149) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green got a wicket each.

At the end of day 1, Australia was at 14/0, with David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*).

Advertisement

Brief Scores: England: 393/8 (Joe Root 118*, Jonny Bairstow 78, Nathan Lyon 4/149) vs Australia: 311/5 (Usman Khawaja 126*, Alex Carey 52*, Stuart Broad 2/49).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)