Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh recently appeared in an interview and picked five bowlers according to their skills and talents. He named the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Arshdeep apologised to Ashwin for naming him as the last player on the list. In a light-hearted tone, the pacer also said that he would message the legendary spinner personally. Arshdeep, who plays only white-ball cricket for India, is currently out of action as the team gears up to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

"Bhuvi bhai is at the top because he is my personal favourite as well. I really like him, so I'm a little biased. I'll rate all the fast bowlers first. At number two, I'd go with Shami bhai because, as you know, he can seam the ball on any wicket. His bowling is excellent, and he presents the seam perfectly," Arshdeep said on Krishnank Atrey's YouTube channel.

"Third would be Kuldeep Yadav because he has a very rare skill set, a left-arm Chinaman. Then there's Yuzi bhai, as we are teammates in the Punjab team, and his record is also excellent. He has taken so many wickets. I wouldn't want to rate Ash bhai last, but there were no positions left, so he comes in at number five. He is great, but Ash bhai was also my first captain in the IPL with Punjab. Sorry, Ash bhai, I'll personally message you," he added.

Arshdeep was last seen in India's three-match ODI series against England, which the Shubman Gill-led side lost 2-1 after suffering a 27-run defeat in the deciding match. The left-arm pacer had a forgettable outing in that game, conceding 72 runs without taking a wicket.

Before the ODI series, India endured a difficult five-match T20I series against England, losing four matches, while one game was washed out due to rain. Despite the team's struggles, Arshdeep emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets.

Following the England tour, Arshdeep was rested for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. India went on to complete a memorable clean sweep, marking Shreyas Iyer's first series victory as captain of the national team.

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