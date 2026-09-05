India pacer Arshdeep Singh recently confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur, ending weeks of speculation surrounding their rumoured romance. The cricketer made the announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post, introducing Samreen to fans as "my person." Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur now have matching tattoos, and what's worth noting is that neither of them drew their own. On Arshdeep's upper arm is an "AS" that Samreen wrote out by hand. On Samreen's arm is an "SK" in Arshdeep's handwriting. Each sits beside a small red heart done in one continuous fine line.

"Designer Abhishek Gawai helped shape this intimate gesture into its final visual direction, bringing the handwritten elements and heart motifs together without losing their personal character. Tattoo artist Sunny Sen then translated the original letterforms into fine-line tattoos. The aim was not to polish them into perfect typography but to retain the human quality that made them theirs," stated a press release from Aliens Tattoo.

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur is an actor, model, and social media influencer. She completed her BCom (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune, before stepping into the world of modelling and acting.

Her career received a major boost when she represented Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she emerged as a finalist. Following the competition, she went on to work on several modelling assignments before making her way into films and digital projects.

Samreen has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and has also been part of films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2.

Apart from acting, she has featured in several music videos alongside popular singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah, and Guru Randhawa.

Songs including Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha helped her gain wider recognition among audiences.

She is also active on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses of her professional work, travel diaries, and fashion updates.

How Dating Rumours Began

Speculation about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur first gained momentum during IPL 2026. Rumours surfaced after a viral Snapchat post appeared to show the cricketer holding hands with a woman whom fans believed was Samreen.

Internet users further fuelled the rumours by comparing tattoos, accessories, and outfits seen in the viral images with photographs posted on Samreen's social media accounts.

The buzz only grew stronger after Samreen was spotted at multiple Punjab Kings matches. She attended the team's clash against the Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and was later seen cheering for Punjab Kings during matches in Chandigarh.

Her repeated appearances at the games, along with paparazzi sightings outside stadiums, intensified speculation that the two were dating.

Before Arshdeep made the relationship official, fans had already been connecting the dots through their social media activity, public appearances, and travel posts.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals