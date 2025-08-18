An old video shared by Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has resurfaced after the news of her brother Arjun getting engaged to long-term friend Saaniya Chandok became public. In the video, Sara could be seen asking important 'life advice' from friends and family. The video also featured the father Sachin, mother Anjali, and brother Arjun sharing their advice to Sara. Among friends, Saaniya was also part of the video. Of all the inputs that Sara received, the one from brother Arjun stumped everyone on social media.

"Nothing. Behave like a 27," Arjun said, leaving fans on social media in splits. Saaniya, who is set to marry Arjun, on the other hand, said

Saaniya's life tip to Sara was to "stress less and enjoy more". Though the video is about a year old, it resurfaced because of the recent development in the family. Of all the answers that Sara received, fans found Arjun's response as the finest.

As per multiple reports, Arjun and Saaniya have gotten engaged in a private ceremony. Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is famous for its services in the hospitality and food industries.

They are the owners of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also claimed Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, and hence only close friends and families from the two sides attended the ceremony.

Arjun, meanwhile, hasn't yet broken through the Indian national team but continues to be emplyed by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians.