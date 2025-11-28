Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, took three wickets in four overs as Goa registered a big win over Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. Arjun, who was traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, looked in brilliant form at Eden Gardens. The left-arm fast bowler troubled the Chandigarh batters constantly and, in his very first over, clean bowled Shivam Bhambri. He followed it up with the wickets of Arjun Azad and Jagjit Singh. The third dismissal came from a brilliant yorker that crashed into the stumps, leaving the batter stunned.

Chasing 174, Chandigarh were bundled out for 121 in 19 overs, with Arjun taking the final catch of the match. He finished with impressive figures of 4-0-17-3, a performance that left both fans and experts impressed.

Meanwhile, Ayush Mhatre's 53-ball 110 not out and India all-rounder Shivam Dube's unbeaten 39 powered Mumbai to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Vidarbha in their Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The defending champions recovered from early blows riding on Mhatre's knock to overhaul the target of 193 with 13 balls to spare, making 194/3 in 17.5 overs at the Ekana Stadium.

The 18-year-old Mhatre peppered the on-side with eight sixes to make his maiden T20 ton.

Mumbai were rocked twice as Darshan Nalkande trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the second over and then they lost Hardik Tamore (1) to slip to 21/2.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav continued with his return to form with a strokeful 35 off 30 balls, while putting on 88 runs for the third wicket with Mhatre to lead Mumbai's revival.

However, Yash Thakur had Suryakumar caught by Yash Rathod in the 12th over which brought Dube at the crease.

Dube hit three sixes and three fours to make 39 not out from only 19 balls, adding 85 runs from only 35 balls with Mhatre.

Earlier, half-centuries from Atharva Taide (64) and Aman Mokhade (61) took Vidarbha to a formidable 192 for nine.

Openers Taide and Mokhade set the platform for Vidarbha with their 115-run stand inside the first 10 overs, but yet they finished under 200.

Taide made 64 off 36 balls with nine fours and a six, whereas Mokhade displayed his all-round game to hit two sixes and seven fours in his 61 off only 30 balls. But courtesy Dube's 3/31 and Sairaj Patil's 3/33, Mumbai were able to keep Vidarbha to 192 for nine.

(With PTI inputs)