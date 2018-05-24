 
Anushka Sharma Accepts Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Lifts Weights

Updated: 24 May 2018 12:53 IST

Anushka Sharma responded after Virat Kohli sent her a fitness challenge.

Anushka has further challenged squash star player Dipika Pallikal and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. © Twitter

Hours after Virat Kohli challenged his wife Anushka Sharma to take the fitness challenge, the Bollywood actress accepted it and posted a video on her Twitter handle. Anushka can be seen lifting weights during a gym session. "I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here's my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I'd like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay," Anushka's video post read.

Anushka has further challenged squash star player Dipika Pallikal and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Earlier, Kohli posted a video doing 20 spider planks and carrying on the challenge by tagging three others after being challenged by Sports Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rahore.

"I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. ?? #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay," Kohli's post read.

Kohli, who led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 Indian Premier League, was his team's highest run-getter. The captain scored 530 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.18.

