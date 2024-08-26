A video of out-of-favour West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite is going viral on social media. The clip that is being surfaced has put Brathwaite in a poor light as the player could be seen smashing his helmet with his bat after being unhappy over a dismissal at George Town. The incident took place during the Qualifier 1 match between Brathwaite's side New York Strikers and Grand Cayman Jaguars at Max60 Caribbean 2024. Brathwaite resorted to the act after facing a controversial dismissal.

A short ball from Joshua Little hit Brathwaite's shoulder before being caught behind the stumps. The ball seemingly didn't make any contact with the bat but the umpire raised his finger over an appeal for a caught behind.

While walking back to the pavilion, a furious Brathwaite hit his helmet out of the park using his bat, before throwing the willow as well after nearing the dugout.

The New York Strikers defeated the Grand Cayman Jaguars by eight runs in the Qualifier 1 to storm into the final of the Max60 Cayman Islands.

Sent into bat, Mitchell Owen (22 off 10 balls) and Brandon McMullen (18 off 8) shared 34 runs in 2.2 over for the opening wicket to set the foundation for their tall total of 108 for eight.

Owen decorated his knock with four boundaries, while McMullen struck one four and two sixes during his stay at the crease.

Captain Thisara Perera also chipped in 16 runs off seven deliveries, during which he struck two sixes.

Josh Little (2/14), Jake Lintott (2/15) and skipper Sikandar Raza (2/22) shared six wickets between them for Grand Cayman Jaguars.

Chasing, Alex Hales' 24-ball unbeaten 35 and skipper Raza's 16-ball 27-run cameo were not enough as Grand Cayman Jaguars fell short by eight runs, reaching 96 for five in their allotted 10 overs.

While Hales decorated his innings with four boundaries, Raza slammed one four and three hits over the fence.

Left-arm spinner Ansh Patel was the pick of the bowlers for New York Strikers with figures of 2 for 8 from his two overs.

Besides Perera, left-arm pacer Isuru Udana (1/32) and Mitchell Owen (1/19) snared a wicket each for New York Strikers.

New York Strikers will take on Caribbean Tigers in the final later on Sunday.

