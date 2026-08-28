Anaya Bangar's inclusion in the community shield, which is quite literally an entry level competition Down Under, has evoked reactions on both ends of the spectrum. There has been empathy but criticism too like South Africa great Marizanne Kapp's comment on Friday calling Anaya's push for Women's Big Bash League "absolutely ridiculous". Anaya is hoping to play WBBL in March next year provided her testosterone levels remain within prescribed limits. She is also yet to sign up for a local club team.

"I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia. If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves," she told PTI.

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, announced on social media that she will be eligible to participate in elite women's cricket in Australia from March 2027. Anaya shared pictures of the official statement from Cricket Australia (CA) and in the letter, CA said that the decision was based on the medical information provided. Anaya, who played age-group cricket with Sarfaraz Khan, underwent a gender-affirming surgery in March this year. The Cricket Australia policy states that players competing in the women's category of elite cricket need to maintain a serum testosterone concentration below 10 nmol/L continuously for at least 12 months. Anaya will also have to maintain the eligibility requirements.

Being on "Survival Mode"

Anaya said she has been stuck in "survival mode" for a long time and is only now processing all that she has gone through.

"...basically now, the next role is to go there and play club cricket and prove myself by my performances, and if I do well, I hopefully might have a chance to be picked for the Women's Big Bash League. So, baby steps from here, but the major part of having a place to play has been cleared," she said.

Anaya is currently in talks with a few cricket clubs and waiting for the right one "to go there and start playing."

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace