Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, announced on social media that she will be eligible to participate in elite women's cricket in Australia from March 2027. Anaya shared pictures of the official statement from Cricket Australia (CA) and in the letter, CA said that the decision was based on the medical information provided. Anaya, who played age-group cricket with Sarfaraz Khan, underwent a gender-affirming surgery in March this year. The Cricket Australia policy states that players competing in the women's category of elite cricket need to maintain a serum testosterone concentration below 10 nmol/L continuously for at least 12 months. Anaya will also have to maintain the eligibility requirements.

The approval from Cricket Australia means that Anaya will be able to take part in the Women's Big Bash League as it is classified as elite cricket. However, the clearance does not guarantee a contract for her.

Anaya will also be eligible to take part in premier cricket competitions in any Australian state or territory.

“I am now eligible to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia from March 2027 onwards. For me, this is incredibly emotional because there was a point when I genuinely believed I had lost cricket forever,” Bangar told Bombay Times.

She pointed out that the approval from CA was only the first step of her journey and added that her focus will be on rebuilding her fitness before pursuing a WBBL opportunity. The International Cricket Council (ICC) does not allow transgender women who have undergone male puberty to take part in elite international women's cricket.

However, Cricket Australia's domestic participation policy differs from the ICC's international eligibility rules, making Anaya eligible for elite women's cricket in Australia from March 2027, subject to ongoing compliance with the policy.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace