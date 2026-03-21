Anaya Bangar, the child of former Indian cricket team player and ex-coach Sanjay Bangar, has undergone successful gender-affirming surgery. She shared it through a social media post on Saturday. Anaya, who is a cricketer and a trans rights advocate, took to Instagram to share her transformation story and thanked her family for their support. Anaya revealed that she and her family faced "moments of confusion, questions, and growth," and that it took time for her to gain the family's complete backing.

"This journey wasn't easy... not just for me, but for my family too. Understanding, accepting, and standing by me took time. It wasn't instant. There were moments of confusion, questions, and growth for all of us. But today, standing here, I'm filled with nothing but gratitude," wrote Anaya in her post.

"To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything. His support didn't come overnight... but when it did, it was real, unconditional, and strong," she added.

"This surgery was a big step for me, but having him with me made it feel possible. Growth takes time. Love takes time. But when it comes, it's worth everything. Grateful. Always," Anaya concluded.

Earlier, Anaya had revealed that her father Sanjay would bear the complete cost of the surgery. Anaya's younger brother Atharva has always supported her, with her parents also joining in later.

Anaya has been the talk of the town on social media ever since the world came to know about her transformation journey. She underwent hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery to better align with how she identified herself.

However, the changes came at a big cost for Anaya, who was told by her own father that there was no space for her in cricket anymore. Already in a fight against society, battling inner conflict and the demons of the outside world, Anaya had to give up the sport she dearly loved.

As it stands, Anaya has the complete support of her family and she is full of gratitude.