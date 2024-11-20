There has been a lot of controversy surrounding India's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025. While there were doubts about their travel plans, India have made it clear that they will not be coming to Pakistan for the competition. There were proposals of a hybrid model where India play their games in Dubai but it was rejected by Pakistan. With both BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) adamant on their stands at the moment, there is no clarity over the future of the competition. However, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar fired a grave warning to both PCB and International Cricket Council (ICC) as he reminded them that without India, they stand to lose $100 million (around Rs 844 crore).

"If Pakistan is not able to bring India to our country, or to a neutral venue, two things will happen. First, we will lose about $100 million from sponsorship which ICC and the hosting country receive. Second, it will be so much better that India comes to Pakistan, plays in Lahore and win or lose, whatever may be the scenario," Shoaib Akhtar said on a Pakistan channel.

The Indian blind cricket team will not compete in the T20 World Cup as the government has denied the permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, the national federation said on Tuesday.

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3.

The team had got a No Objection Certificate (NOC), at no-cost to the government, from the sports ministry to participate in the tournament but apparently couldn't get clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be permitted to travel to Pakistan. We were scheduled to travel to Wagah border tomorrow.

"But as of now, no clearance has come from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed," Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), told PTI.

Yadav said that the decision could have been conveyed to the team a tad earlier so that they could have spared of the efforts to pick the team from a selection trial.

"They are saying when the mainstream cricket team is not safe how can you be safe there. Of course, we will accept the decision.

"But why hold the decision till the last minute, why not inform us a month or 25 days back. There is a process,” Yadav added.

The blind cricket is currently staying back in New Delhi, where they had conducted a 25-day training camp before selecting the World Cup squad.

(With PTI inputs)