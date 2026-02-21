Former Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi NCR on Saturday. The couple dated for a few years before making their relationship public in 2025. Dhawan's former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal shared pictures from their wedding on Saturday. Dhawan and Shine were first spotted together during a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Earlier, Dhawan posted photos from his Sangeet night with fiance Sophie Shine on Thursday. "Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Dhawan and Shine announced their engagement on social media in January.

"From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever - Shikhar & Sophie," he wrote on Instagram.

Reports suggest that Sophie worked as a product consultant and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. While cricketing celebrities are often linked with personalities from the world of social media and entertainment, Sophie's case is quite different.

The Ireland-born professional has an impressive academic background from Castleroy College, along with credentials that can impress anyone. She currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, based in Abu Dhabi. Sophie completed her entire education in Ireland. She now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports.

Sophie has close to 367,000 followers on Instagram and has been posting pictures and videos with Shikhar for a while now. She has been spotted with Dhawan on multiple occasions, watching cricket matches with the former India opening batter. However, the news about their relationship status was only confirmed after the southpaw made it public.

Dhawan was earlier married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, 11-year-old Zoravar Dhawan. The couple divorced in 2023.