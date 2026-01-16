Former India players Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif share a good bond with each other. The trio played for the national team together during the 2000s. The crucial match-winning partnership between Kaif and Yuvraj in the 2002 NatWest Series final vs England is etched in the memory of cricket fans. While Kaif could not play for India after 2006, the duo of Yuvraj and Sehwag continued their international careers. Yuvraj even won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 Cricket World Cup for the nation, playing a crucial role in both tournaments.

While speaking on a yet-to-be-aired episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Kaif stated that Yuvraj and Sehwag are way richer than him.

"If Yuvraj and Sehwag were to brush their shoulders, Rs 5-6 crore will fall out just like that. I am a lot poorer than them," he joked in the teaser of the show, which was released on Thursday.

To this Yuvraj asked Kaif, "Which shoes are you wearing?" Kaif replied, "Gucci." Yuvraj then adds, "Is he poor?"

Iss hafte, Mastiverse mein hogi dosti ki hattrick! pic.twitter.com/mbvcxjFGgL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 15, 2026

Kaif, a right-handed middle-order batter, made his international debut in a Test against South Africa at Bengaluru in March 2000.

He went on to play 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India in a career spanning more than six years.

Kaif is remembered for many knocks and catches but perhaps none as crucial as the 87 not out in India's chase of 326 against England in the final of the NatWest Series at Lord's in 2002.

Along with Yuvraj Singh (69), Kaif put together 121 runs for the sixth wicket and helped India recover from 146 for 5.

India managed to win that game by two wickets, with just three balls remaining, and clinched the series in the process.

Kaif was part of the India squad that made the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

A dependable middle-order bat, Kaif finished his ODI career with 2,753 runs at an average of 32.01, with two centuries and 17 half-centuries.

He made 624 runs in 13 Tests at 32.84, with one hundred and three fifties.