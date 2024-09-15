India pacer Mohammed Shami wants to ensure 100 per cent fitness post ankle surgery rehabilitation and, if need be, he will play domestic cricket without setting a timeline on his much-anticipated international return. Shami last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and has since been sidelined by injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year. Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony, where he was felicitated for his stellar performances, Shami expressed his desire to be in top shape before returning to the field.

"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time). However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I've to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort," Shami told reporters.

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100% fit." PTI had reported last month that Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation, is likely to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his domestic side Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and a potential international appearance later in one of the Test matches against New Zealand.

It is understood that Shami will play either one or two of Bengal's opening Ranji matches against UP (October 11) and Bihar (October 18).

The 34-year-old hinted at the possibility of playing domestic matches before making his international return.

"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," Shami added.

Shami is expected to be a key figure in India's preparations for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Asked about the much-anticipated series, Shami said, "Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, they should be worried)." The CAB also recognised Shami's long association with Bengal cricket despite being born in Uttar Pradesh.

"I often say I was born in UP but made in Bengal. This is a journey of over 20 years, and I am grateful for the love and support Bengal has shown me," Shami said.

During the ceremony, several other Bengal cricketers were also honoured for their achievements.

Anustup Majumdar was given the 'Cricketer of the Year' award, while Abishek Porel was named the 'Gentleman Cricketer of the Year'. Suraj Singh Jaiswal received the 'Best Fast Bowler of the Year' award, while Chandrahas Dash was given the 'Best Under-19 Cricketer' award.

Deepti Sharma and Saika Ishaque were among the women cricketers felicitated for their outstanding performances in the Senior Women's T20 and One-Day tournaments.

A total of 200 awards were given away during the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)