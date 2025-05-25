Alexander Sorloth showed once again why he is such a dangerous option off the bench for Atletico Madrid as he came on to score a hat-trick in under half-an-hour in a 4-0 win at Girona on Sunday in La Liga. Diego Simeone's side continued their Club World Cup preparations in a dead rubber league match at Montilivi, with Atletico locked into third place and Girona safe from relegation. Introduced in the 62nd minute for Antoine Griezmann, Sorloth broke the deadlock after 68 minutes.

Clement Lenglet extended Atletico's lead before Sorloth struck two more late on to reach 20 La Liga goals, 12 of those as a substitute.

Sorloth hit four goals earlier this month against Real Sociedad, with the first three of those scored by the 11th minute, making it the earliest hat-trick in La Liga history.

