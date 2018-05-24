 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Alastair Cook Equals Allan Border's Records, Gets Praise From The Legend Himself

Updated: 24 May 2018 18:53 IST

Alastair Cook equalled Allan Border's record of 153 consecutive Test matches.

Alastair Cook Equals Allan Border
At 33, Alastair Cook is five years younger than when Allan Border played his 153rd Test. © AFP

When England stalwart Alastair Cook took the field against Pakistan in the series opener at Lord's on Thursday, he equalled Allan Border's record of 153 consecutive Test matches. Border and Cook, both left-handed batsmen, each having scored more than 11,000 Test runs, won County Championship with Essex and led their respective countries to Ashes glory. Border, who retired 24 years ago, is full of praise for Cook's remarkable achievement. "Hearty congratulations to Cooky," the Aussie legend said from his home Down Under. After scoring a hundred on debut against India at Nagpur in 2006, illness kept Cook out of the next match. Since then though, he has been one of the most consistent performers over the past 12 years to become England's leading run-scorer.

"I didn't realise anyone was getting that close in terms of consecutive Test matches, but it is an amazing thing," Border said.

"I've been a great fan of his from a distance over the years. I don't know him well, but we've got that Essex connection.

"I spent two fantastic years playing there and so I've watched his progress as a former player from the club.

"To have stayed fit and able to play that many consecutive games is remarkable," the 62-year-old added.

At 33, Cook is five years younger than when Border played his 153rd Test.

But despite his 244 not out against Australia in the fourth Test at Melbourne in December, Cook came into the two-match Pakistan series under greater pressure than usual.

The past year has seen Cook score two double-centuries but only a further 216 Test runs at an average of 13.5 since last August.

Border, however, forecast Cook's Test career could run for a while yet.

"There is no reason why he can't keep going for a few years yet.

"The number he ends up with could be something quite extraordinary.

"When I finished I was 38. Cook is only 33 so he will understand his game well enough to know where he is at when it comes to his performances.

"The Ashes are only just over a year away, so he'll be 34 and could have a great series, and then he might even fancy coming back to Australia again. He's the only who will know."

(With AFP inputs)
 

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Alastair Cook Allan Robert Border Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The past year has seen Alastair Cook score two double-centuries
  • Allan Border is full of praise for Cook's remarkable achievement
  • Alastair equalled Border's record of 153 consecutive Test matches
Related Articles
Alastair Cook Equals Allan Border
Alastair Cook Equals Allan Border's Records, Gets Praise From The Legend Himself
New Zealand vs England, 1st Day-Night Test: England Narrowly Avoid Lowest Total In Test Cricket History
New Zealand vs England, 1st Day-Night Test: England Narrowly Avoid Lowest Total In Test Cricket History
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
The Ashes: England Reject Ball-Tampering As Rain Halts Victory Push
The Ashes: England Reject Ball-Tampering As Rain Halts Victory Push
Watch: Usman Khawaja
Watch: Usman Khawaja's Catch To Dismiss Stuart Broad Stirs Ashes Controversy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.