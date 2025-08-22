It has been over two days since India's Asia Cup squad was announced, but the discussion surrounding the omission of Shreyas Iyer refuses to die down. Iyer had scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175 and an average of 50.33 in IPL 2025 and even captained Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish. He was also in great form in the Champions Trophy 2025, which India won in February. Despite that, Iyer could not find a place. "With regards to Shreyas, not his fault, nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15 and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance," BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said after the squad was announced.

Former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath said on his YouTube channel that Agarkar terming Iyer as 'unlucky' was just taking the 'convenient route'.

"He definitely deserved to get selected. Ajit Agarkar said he was unlucky but that's just a convenient route. Iyer has produced excellent numbers over the last two years and done brilliantly as a captain as well. Instead, they picked Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh for the No. 5 position. Last one year, both have done virtually nothing, with poor numbers," Subramaniam Badrinath said.

"This is not even a 50-50 decision. Shreyas Iyer should have definitely got a look in. One can say he has batted at No. 3 for his IPL side. But he can easily play at No. 5 for India being an excellent player of spin and a great finisher."

Shreyas Iyer is leading the race to become India's next ODI captain. According to sources, the selectors see Iyer as a long-term replacement for Rohit, as far as captaincy in concerned. On Tuesday, Iyer was snubbed by the selectors from India's 15-man Asia Cup squad, which saw the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I side. Gill was also named vice-captain for the tournament and will deputise Suryakumar Yadav during the continental event. It has now been learnt that Gill, who recently began his reign as Test captain, is also set to take over the leadership mantle from Suryakumar in the format.