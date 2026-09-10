A new AI trend has taken social media by storm, and it has now reached the cricket fraternity as well. Users around the world are transforming their photos into vintage 1980s-style portraits using prompts on ChatGPT. The feature recreates the charm of the 80s, giving users a retro makeover through outfits, hairstyles, and nostalgic background settings. As social media continues to be flooded with such posts, England greats Stuart Broad and Nasser Hussain also joined the trend, and the results left fans in splits.

Hussain, who was commentating during England's ongoing third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, was seen browsing through the AI-generated images and hilariously describing each one.

Broad, Hussain, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Urooj Mumtaz, Ian Ward, and Mark Butcher were among those whose photos were transformed by the viral AI trend.

"Stuart Broad, I saw you giggling in the green room. I wonder what you were laughing at and then I went to your Insta feed and saw you with your boys and girls of the summer," Nasser said.

Another commentary box classic pic.twitter.com/gy5rhLYO3x — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 9, 2026

"To Don Johnson, Miami Vice. Look at him. Look at the sort of hair on his chest. The look he gives you when you make a stupid comment on the podcast. Then comes the absolute best. Look at the guns on that. How sharp and look at the hair. What happened to me, seriously?" he added.

Talking about the match, England inflicted a historic batting collapse on Pakistan before fifties from Emilio Gay and Harry Brook ensured the hosts ended the opening day of the third Test in a strong position.

Pakistan, already 2-0 down in the three-match series, were dismissed for a meagre 133 on Wednesday after England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to field in overcast conditions at Edgbaston.

A much-changed Pakistan line-up again had few answers to the England new-ball pair of Ollie Robinson (3-15) and Jofra Archer (3-25), with the tourists all out in a mere 33.5 overs.

(With AFP inputs)

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