Vipraj Nigam, an Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has lodged an FIR against a woman over alleged 'harassment'. Vipraj filed a formal complaint of harassment and threats against the woman at the Kotwali Nagar police station in UP's Barabanki district. In his complaint, the Delhi Capitals star stated that he received multiple threatening calls from a mobile number. As he blocked the number, he started to receive calls from multiple foreign numbers.

He further claimed that in the phone calls, a woman had threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases if he refused to comply with her demands.

The cricketer claimed the woman demanded compliance with her "unreasonable demands" and threatened to release a video to damage his reputation. Nigam stated that the harassment has severely impacted his career and mental well-being, prompting him to seek strict police action.

The police confirmed that an FIR has been registered and investigations are underway. The police also said call details and digital evidence are being examined.

As per a report in NBT, the woman stated in her complaint that Vipraj personally called her and invited her to a hotel in Sector 135, Noida. At his request, she arrived there around 6 p.m. and stayed until 9 p.m. During the meeting, they had physical relations, but a fight ensued. According to the woman, Vipraj outrightly refused to marry her and threatened to block her.

Rape and harassment FIR against delhi capitals player Vipraj Nigam , The BCCI should pay attention to this matter and ban such people from the league they have a impact on the youth. And the Lemon Tree Hotel where this happened also comes under DC taklu owner , GMR group pic.twitter.com/ItRNGdCZ6d — Stubbsy (@spideypant_) November 11, 2025

As the fight intensified, Vipraj pushed the woman out of the hotel room.

The woman has also claimed that she has a recording of her conversation with Vipraj's mother, as well as several recordings of the cricketer himself, which prove her innocence in the case. She has also claimed that the accusations of harassment against her by Vipraj are false.