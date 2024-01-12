The one Indian cricket team player who is being about the most these days is Ishan Kishan. He was part of the Indian squad for the South Africa Tour. However, mid-Tour Ishan Kishan returned home for a break. Then he was not picked for the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, and speculations and reports said that he might have been ignored due to disciplinary issue. However, Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid refuted such claims but also suggested that Ishan Kishan will have to play domestic cricket before making a comeback.

"No Absolutely not (no disciplinary action). Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan Kishan requested for a break in South Africa, which we agreed to and supported, recognised. He has not yet made himself available for selection. I am sure when he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Rahul Dravid said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first India vs Afghanistan T20I.

It means that having not played any cricket for seven weeks, the left-hander can't be selected for England Tests later this month, where Kona Bharat is seen as the first keeper.

When PTI contacted Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty to enquire if Kishan had made himself available for the on-going Ranji Trophy, he answered in negative.

“No, Ishan hasn't contacted us or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI,” Chakraborty told PTI.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the T20I series against the Afghans too had given fodder to the player indiscipline talks, but Dravid denied the rumours.

"Shreyas Iyer's case has absolutely nothing to do with any disciplinary issue. It is just that he missed out. There are a lot of batsmen in the team. He did not play in the T20s in the SA as well," said the former Indian captain.

Dravid said it was tough to accommodate all the players into the squad or the first eleven.

"It is unfortunate because he is a fine player but there are a lot of batsmen and it is not easy to fit everyone into the squad or playing 11. No discipline issues were discussed, at least during my discussion with the selectors," said Dravid.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs