Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis shared his thoughts on Thursday following Gautam Gambhir's selection as the next Indian Cricket Team's head coach. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach. "It's great to see Gautam getting into the coaching side of things. He's got a really good cricket brain. He'll bring some fire and loves playing the game aggressively. I think he'll bring that added touch, and the guys will certainly learn a lot from him. He's got a lot to add and will bring significant value to that Indian side. I wish him all the best--not too much against us, but I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job," Kallis said while speaking on Star Sports.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for Team India and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Jay Shah took to his official X account and announced Gambhir's appointment as Team India's new head coach.

The BCCI secretary added that he has his full confidence in Gambhir and that he will be the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Shah wrote on X.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

