India Scared Of Our Team, Says Pakistan Cricket Chief, Throws Challenge

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan took a dig captain at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to honour the Champions Trophy winners in Islamabad on Tuesday. "After our win, we challenge India to come and play bilateral cricket with us. They don't play us, they are scared of our team. They say we'll play you in ICC matches but they won't play us otherwise," Khan was quoted as saying by cricket portal PakPassion.

Underdogs Pakistan trounced India by a record 180-run margin in the final in London on June 18 to lift the Champions Trophy, to the surprise and ecstasy of the cricket-mad country.

India has not played a bilateral series with Pakistan since 2007 when Pakistan toured India for a full Test series. The PCB claims that India owes it two home series which translates into millions of dollars for Pakistan cricket.

PCB has sent a legal notice to BCCI claiming damages to the tune of USD 60 million (Rs 387 crore approx) for allegedly not honouring the MoU that had stated five bilateral series in the cycle between 2015-2023.

Shaharyar Khan named Sarfraz Ahmed Test captain at the ceremony.

"I take this opportunity to announce Ahmed as our Test captain in addition to one-day and Twenty20 captain," he said.

The 30-year-old will lead Pakistan in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, likely to be held on the neutral venue of the United Arab Emirates in October.

Sharif rewarded every member of the Champions Trophy winning team with a prize of 10 million rupees ($100,000) while members of the team management received five million ($50,000).

