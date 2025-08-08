After breaking an over two-year Test century drought, New Zealand opener Devon Conway crossed the milestones of 2,000 Test runs and 5,000 international runs respectively. Conway had a milestone-filled outing during New Zealand's second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. After his century against Pakistan in January 2023, the left-handed opener reached three figures, scoring 153 in a marathon 245-ball stay at the crease. His knock consisted of 18 four and came at a brisk strike rate of over 62.

Now in 29 Tests, Conway has scored 2,081 runs at an average of 39.26, with five centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 200. In 119 international matches, Conway has scored 5,054 runs at an average of 40.43, with 10 centuries and 27 fifties. His best score is 200.

With 9,276 runs in 105 matches and 186 innings, Kane Williamson is the top Test run-getter for NZ at an average of 54.88, with 33 centuries and 37 fifties and a best score of 251. The right-hander holds the crown in international cricket as well, with 19,086 runs in 371 Tests and 441 innings at an average of 48.56, with 48 centuries and 102 fifties.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. A returning Brendan Taylor (44) top-scored as they were skittled out for 125 runs in the first innings, with Matt Henry (5/40) and Zakary Foulkes (4/38) getting the majority of the wickets.

At the time of writing, Kiwis have crossed the 400-run mark in the first innings, and eyeing a massive 300-run plus first innings lead.

