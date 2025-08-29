Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series 1st Match: Pak Captain Salman Agha Wins Toss, Opts To Bat
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series, 1st Match: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series, 1st Match Live© AFP
Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the first match of the T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Friday. The Tri-Series that has United Arab Emirates as the third team is a perfect dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup 2025. The three teams will battle it out in a double round-robin format from August 29 to September 5, with the top two advancing to the final on September 7, just two days before the continental showpiece begins. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Afghanistan vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 1st match -
Topics mentioned in this article
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz (C)(WK), Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and will BAT first.
Both teams bring star power in abundance, and with Sharjah’s tricky contours, the key battles will unfold from the powerplay to the death. Which side will seize control and kick off a thrilling Tri-Series with a win? Grab your seats, tune in, and ride the wave of anticipation as two cricketing giants write the opening chapter of this much-awaited showdown. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
Afghanistan, as ever, will rely on their spin-dominant approach to control the tempo. Led by Rashid Khan, they boast a battalion of frontline spinners who can strangle the opposition in the middle overs. With Rahmanullah Gurbaz firing at the top and Ibrahim Zadran stepping up with his cool, Afghanistan’s batting depth offers several pathways to victory.
Pakistan arrive with a fresh blueprint. The Men in Green are embracing a younger core, moving beyond some established stars, and gambling on rapid-fire cricket with a bold top order. Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and either Sahibzada Farhan or Mohammad Haris loom large at the top, while a versatile middle order and a pace battery led by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf promise to keep the pressure on Afghanistan from ball one.
Welcome to a blockbuster start to the Asia Cup build-up as two Asian powerhouses, Afghanistan and Pakistan, collide at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground. With less than two weeks to go until the big event, the excitement is palpable as these sides lock horns in a high-octane T20 showdown.
... MATCH DAY ...
Dubai has always been a place where South Asian cricketing rivalries sharpen, and now the build-up to the Asia Cup gets its first taste of action with a T20I Tri-series in the UAE. The tournament begins with Pakistan facing Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a contest that carries both preparation value and psychological weight. For Pakistan, this is about testing a new-look squad without two of their most reliable T20I batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. For Afghanistan, this is about returning to the format after a long break and getting match practice ahead of the Asia Cup. Both sides know the timing matters, where experiments, player combinations, and conditions all add up in these warm-up battles, and the goal is to arrive at the Asia Cup with clarity. Pakistan’s camp has taken a deliberate shift in approach. Head coach Mike Hesson has worked with a revamped unit led by Salman Agha, focusing on an aggressive style at the top. Sahibzada Farhan has been in excellent touch, winning three Player of the Match awards in his last six outings, and will likely lead the charge alongside Saim Ayub. Fakhar Zaman has recovered from a hamstring injury and adds experience to the top order. With Babar and Rizwan absent, the responsibility is spread across the group, something the practice sessions in Lahore and Dubai have tried to instil. In bowling, Shaheen Afridi returns as the leader of the attack with Mohammad Wasim, while spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem provide variety. Salman Mirza, fresh from being the top wicket-taker against Bangladesh, adds to the depth. The strategy is clear - batters must go hard early, while the bowling unit banks on pace upfront and spin to control the middle overs. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s build-up has been different. Their players have been based in Abu Dhabi for a training camp, where emphasis has been on fielding and preparation for long tournaments. John Mooney, the newly appointed fielding coach, has been brought in to tighten that part of their game. Rashid Khan leads a squad that is spin-heavy, featuring Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and newcomer Allah Mohammad, who could debut in this series. Batting-wise, the return of Ibrahim Zadran boosts stability at the top, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal provide firepower in the first six overs. Their fast-bowling attack with Fazalhaq Farooqi is experienced in UAE conditions. The challenge for Afghanistan is rhythm, as they have not played a T20I since December 2024, so this series doubles as both a testing ground and a much-needed reset before the Asia Cup. The rivalry between these two sides has been competitive in recent years. Afghanistan won their last bilateral T20I series 2-1 in March 2023, and overall in their last five meetings, Afghanistan have won three while Pakistan took two. Sharjah has generally offered low-scoring contests between these teams in T20Is, with totals rarely going beyond 140, making spin the deciding factor. For Pakistan, the question is whether their aggressive top order can hold firm without the experience of Babar and Rizwan. For Afghanistan, it is about whether their spin attack can continue dominating without much recent match practice. The tri-series itself follows a round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice before the final on September 7. Afghanistan’s schedule is tight, as they begin their Asia Cup on September 9 against Hong Kong, barely a day after a potential tri-series final, while Pakistan’s opener comes on September 12. The bigger picture is clear - this match is not just about points in a tri-series, but about shaping confidence, strategy, and balance ahead of a continental tournament. Can Pakistan’s fresh approach under Hesson bring immediate results? Or will Afghanistan’s spin strength once again dictate terms at Sharjah? These questions matter, and the match will tell us who adapts better!