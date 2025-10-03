Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Live Score And Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Afghanistan are ready to square off against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Live Score And Updates© AFP
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Afghanistan are ready to square off against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah on Friday. After facing a defeat by four-wickets in the first T20I, Afghanistan are eager to deliver a stronger performance, in order to equalise the three-match series 1-1. In the first match, Bangladesh chased down the target of 152 with eight balls to spare and four wickets in hand. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hosein hit half-centuries and helped them clinch a comfortable win. (Live Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2025, Oct 03, 2025
Play In Progress
AFG
20/0 (4.2)
BAN
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.62
Batsman
Sediqullah Atal
7* (10)
Ibrahim Zadran
13 (16)
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed
13/0 (2)
Mohammad Saifuddin
1/0 (0.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
AFG vs BAN, 2nd T20I, Live Updates
No run.
On a hard length, on off. Atal gets behind the line and defends it to the man at short mid-wicket.
BEAUTY! Short of a good length and shapes away, around the fifth stump. Atal looks to block but it beats him and goes past the outside edge.
Slower, short of a good length delivery, angling in, just outside off. Atal is early into the pull shot and gets deceived by the lack of pace.
On a hard length, just outside off. Zadran punches it toward mid-off and takes one.
Good length delivery at the stumps. Zadran defends it from the crease, back to the bowler.
Flighted on off. Zadran prods and taps into the off-side to pinch a quick single.
Shortens the length as Atal comes down the pitch but does well to work it past mid-wicket for a single.
Flatter and quicker arm ball, on the middle. Zadran punches this to long-off for one.
Flighted full, outside off. Zadran drives it to the man at cover point.
Flatter on the middle and leg. Atal tucks it past square leg for a single.
FOUR! UP AND OVER! Tossed up full, on off. Atal comes down the pitch and tonks it over the bowler for a thumping boundary.
Nasum Ahmed will share the attack.
Hard length delivery, on off. Zadran gets behind the line and defends it to mid-off.
Short of a good length, on the middle and leg. Zadran knocks it toward mid-wicket.
FOUR! TOO EASY! Length ball, swings down the leg. Zadran tickles it past the keeper, down to fine leg for four runs.
Afghanistan are away! Short of a good length, on off. Atal shimmies down and mistimes the pull toward wide mid-on for a single.
A good length delivery on off. Atal gets on the front foot and defends solidly.
Shoriful lands it on a good length, around off, and shapes it away further. Atal shoulders arms to it.
All set now for the action to commence. The players and the umpires are in the middle. Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal to open the innings for Afghanistan. It will be Shoriful Islam to begin with the ball for Bangladesh. Let's play...