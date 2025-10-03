Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Afghanistan are ready to square off against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah on Friday. After facing a defeat by four-wickets in the first T20I, Afghanistan are eager to deliver a stronger performance, in order to equalise the three-match series 1-1. In the first match, Bangladesh chased down the target of 152 with eight balls to spare and four wickets in hand. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hosein hit half-centuries and helped them clinch a comfortable win. (Live Scorecard)