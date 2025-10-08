Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. The game is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. "We have 3 fast bowlers, 2 spinners and we have one debutant in Saif," informed Mehidy at the toss. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, "We wanted to bat, it is a new pitch and I hope the decision they took will benefit us." (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali(w), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match -