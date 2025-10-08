Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score Updates
AFG vs BAN 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. The game is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. "We have 3 fast bowlers, 2 spinners and we have one debutant in Saif," informed Mehidy at the toss. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, "We wanted to bat, it is a new pitch and I hope the decision they took will benefit us." (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali(w), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad
More width outside off, on a driving length. Saif Hassan drives well but Nabi at short cover stops with a dive.
Serves it full and angling across, around middle and off. Saif Hassan prods and plays it to point.
On a hard length and on middle and leg. Hasan hangs back and solidly defends it out.
Bowls it full and on the pads, Hasan flicks it to square leg for a single.
Tad short and outside off, Saif Hassan pokes his bat out, trying to dab with soft hands, plays it to third man for a single.
Azmatullah Omarzai drops it on the shorter side and around off, Saif Hassan charges for the pull but miscues it back onto the deck.
Keeps it full and gets close to the off stump. Saif Hassan plants his front foot down and defends.
Azmatullah Omarzai serves it on the fuller side, outside off. Saif Hassan shoulders arms to it.
Azmatullah Omarzai to bowl from the other end.
Short in length and cramping the batter for room! On middle. Hasan hops and keeps it out on the leg side.
Gets closer to the batter but still there is ample room on offer. Hasan punches well but finds the man at cover.
FOUR! Slashed away! Hasan is off the mark. Bashir Ahmad gives width as he bowls way outside off, shaping away. Hasan slashes his blade and top edges it over the slip region and to third man for four runs.
Short of a length and angling around off. Hasan gets on his toes to defend this one.
Saif Hassan and Bangladesh are underway! Touch fuller and on middle, bit of inward shape. Saif Hassan nudges it to square leg for a single.
Right on the money to begin. Begins with a length ball attacking the top of middle. Saif Hassan solidly blocks it out.
Done with the pe-match proceedings. Time for some action now. The players are out in the middle. Tanzid Hasan and Shamim Hossain to open for Bangladesh. Bashir Ahmad to bowl first. Let's play...
Time for the national anthems. It will be the Bangladesh team's first, followed by that of Afghanistan.
So, there are quite a few changes for both teams, but more importantly, Afghanistan have an experienced batting lineup compared to their T20I side. However, they are backing their spin-heavy attack to lead the bowling group.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain of Afghanistan expressed his satisfaction with the pitch preparations and acknowledged the toss decision, hoping it would favor his team. Shahidi stated that his team would be playing with four spinners and two fast bowlers. After a busy Asia Cup schedule for most of the players, Afghanistan arrived in Abu Dhabi 10 days prior to the match, and Shahidi hoped for good results in the series.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the skipper of Bangladesh says they will bat first as the wicket looks really good and feels, around 280 would be a competitive total on this surface. Acknowledges their performance in the T20s and wants to keep the momentum going. Reckons they are playing the ODI format after a long time.